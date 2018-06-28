Super Agent Offers Arsenal Linked Striker To Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Mino Raiola has offered his client, Arsenal target Mario Balotelli, to Napoli.



Raiola is looking for the best option for the striker this summer and Balotelli has proven an attractive proposition for a number of clubs after two fine seasons in France at Nice.











Now Raiola is seeing if there is an option for Balotelli to return to Serie A with Napoli, where Carlo Ancelotti has taken over.



According to Italian daily Il Mattino, Raiola has been in touch with Napoli to offer Balotelli and has informed the Serie A side that the striker would be willing to take a pay cut to make the move happen.





Balotelli currently earns €4m per year at Nice.



It remains to be seen whether Napoli and Ancelotti are convinced by the idea of signing the former AC Milan, Liverpool and Manchester City striker.



Balotelli has been linked with joining the new era at Arsenal under Unai Emery, but it is unclear whether the Gunners are trying to put their case to the Italian.



The 27-year-old scored 26 goals across all competitions for Nice last season, but did pick up a whopping 15 yellow cards in the process.

