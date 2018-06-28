XRegister
06 October 2016

28/06/2018 - 16:12 BST

Waste of Money and Talent – Chelsea Fans React To Alvaro Morata Exit Desire Claims

 




Alvaro Morata is reportedly looking to leave Chelsea this summer and the club's fans have been left full of reaction on social media.

Morata, who joined Chelsea last summer, has not managed to make the impact many Blues fans expected. He lost his spot in the Chelsea team to Olivier Giroud near the end of the season and was not included in Spain's World Cup squad.




Despite the poor run, Twitter user Rex Chen thinks that Morata has 'great potential to do very well in the future' for Chelsea and personally he would like the player to remain at the club. Baxbbota too shared the same opinion as Rex, asking the player to 'fight for your place'.
 

 


Blues fan Andy R though is unable to understand why the player cannot 'put in the hard work', questioning his 'mental fortitude'.

 

 

 


Deji Faremi minced no words, calling the player someone who likes to 'chicken out' of situations, and warned that he may be making a mistake if he quits Stamford Bridge.
 

 

SW6 Life called Morata a 'quitter' if he is considering leaving, asking him to sleep on his decision and resolve to show his best.

While Arddi was left 'disappointed', Blues fan Pranav simply described the player's tenure as a 'waste of money and talent'.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 