Waste of Money and Talent – Chelsea Fans React To Alvaro Morata Exit Desire Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Alvaro Morata is reportedly looking to leave Chelsea this summer and the club's fans have been left full of reaction on social media.



Morata, who joined Chelsea last summer, has not managed to make the impact many Blues fans expected. He lost his spot in the Chelsea team to Olivier Giroud near the end of the season and was not included in Spain's World Cup squad.











Despite the poor run, Twitter user Rex Chen thinks that Morata has 'great potential to do very well in the future' for Chelsea and personally he would like the player to remain at the club. Baxbbota too shared the same opinion as Rex, asking the player to 'fight for your place'.



Personally,I like @AlvaroMorata ,i think he has a great potential to do very well for us in the future.i don't want him to leave, n i hope he can stay n take on the challenges.#CFC — Rex Chen (@CfcRex) June 28, 2018

Don’t leave @AlvaroMorata. You’re become to best striker for @ChelseaFC next season for sure. You should fight for your place than give up ! https://t.co/ygYXzTmYjm — Baxbbota 9 (@baxbbota) June 28, 2018



Blues fan Andy R though is unable to understand why the player cannot 'put in the hard work', questioning his 'mental fortitude'.

I dont get this. Why cant he stay on, suck it up and put in the hard work to make it in the league ? For someone that I rate, he doesnt really have the mental fortitude — Andy R (@ghost_of_kicks) June 28, 2018



Deji Faremi minced no words, calling the player someone who likes to 'chicken out' of situations, and warned that he may be making a mistake if he quits Stamford Bridge.



Alvaro Morata is reportedly looking to leave Chelsea. I don't know the kind of person he is, but he's not my kind of person. Can't 'chicken out' of every challenge. If you do, one day, you'll chicken out of a blessing. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) June 28, 2018

SW6 Life called Morata a 'quitter' if he is considering leaving, asking him to sleep on his decision and resolve to show his best.



While Arddi was left 'disappointed', Blues fan Pranav simply described the player's tenure as a 'waste of money and talent'.



@AlvaroMorata if you are trying to leave without a full year of being healthy and adapting to the EPL, then we don't deserve to own a quitter. Sleep on it and show us you ARE a starting 11 striker every week. — SW6 LIFE (@SW6life) June 28, 2018