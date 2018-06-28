We Are Past Needing Jack Grealish – Fans React To Tottenham Link For Wantaway Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Grealish has reportedly opted to quit Aston Villa this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to sign him, and fans reacting to the news on social media.



Grealish is considered one of Villa's most sellable assets and with the club in financial trouble after failing to win promotion back to the Premier League, he has been linked with the exit door.











Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keen on signing the player and Villa fan and Twitter user Team $$$ wants the club to make the most of the situation. Although fellow supporter Pat says he does not care.



I hope it’s true. I would sell for 20m + add ons . Let’s make great use of this one off half decent half a season he has had. He’s not going to be a great player. Average at best. — Team $$$ (@skillspaybillz) June 27, 2018

Thank goodness I don’t care if he goes or stays. — Pat (@pattolley) June 26, 2018



Spurs fan Jogender Dhankhar thinks it would be a 'perfect window' if the club are able to sign Grealish alongside Mateo Kovacic and Anthony Martial.

Grealish,kovacic,martial…will be a perfect window for us..#COYS #thfc



Nd really want lamela to be converted into LWB…he wl be fantastic there just like valencia hs been for Man u..!!! — jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) June 26, 2018



Ryan Agnew though disagrees, describing the player as 'decent' at best, adding that the club are past that stage and need players who are the 'real deal'.



Do people honestly believe grealish and plea are good enough yes they maybe decent and can improve but surely we are past that now we need the real deal if we are to move on can only see us weaker next season poch can't keep pulling rabbits out very underwhelming #thfc #COYS — Ryan Agnew (@ryanyids) June 27, 2018

Twitter user, Just Tottenham News was quick to defend the player, giving the example of Dele Alli and his subsequent rise from the '3rd tier of English football'.



Meanwhile, Karan feels the 22-year-old is 'way underrated', wheareas Mads Kleiv is still hopeful of Grealish changing his mind.



Do people really think Dele a 19 yr old from the 3rd tier of English football is good enough? If, & it's still if, we buy those 2 we know it will be because Poch wants them & believes they will benefit the squad.

Every summer many expect Spurs decline & every season they're wrong — Just Tottenham News (@JustTottenham) June 27, 2018