XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2018 - 22:16 BST

We Are Past Needing Jack Grealish – Fans React To Tottenham Link For Wantaway Star

 




Jack Grealish has reportedly opted to quit Aston Villa this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to sign him, and fans reacting to the news on social media.

Grealish is considered one of Villa's most sellable assets and with the club in financial trouble after failing to win promotion back to the Premier League, he has been linked with the exit door.




Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keen on signing the player and Villa fan and Twitter user Team $$$ wants the club to make the most of the situation. Although fellow supporter Pat says he does not care.
 

 


Spurs fan Jogender Dhankhar thinks it would be a 'perfect window' if the club are able to sign Grealish alongside Mateo Kovacic and Anthony Martial.

 

 

 


Ryan Agnew though disagrees, describing the player as 'decent' at best, adding that the club are past that stage and need players who are the 'real deal'.
 

 

Twitter user, Just Tottenham News was quick to defend the player, giving the example of Dele Alli and his subsequent rise from the '3rd tier of English football'.

Meanwhile, Karan feels the 22-year-old is 'way underrated', wheareas Mads Kleiv is still hopeful of Grealish changing his mind.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 