06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/06/2018 - 16:01 BST

We Could Struggle If We Loan Him – Liverpool and Cardiff Fans React To Marko Grujic Speculation

 




Cardiff City have held discussions with Liverpool about re-signing Marko Grujic on loan, leaving fans of both clubs reacting to the news on social media. 

Grujic, who joined Liverpool in the summer of 2016, spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff. After helping the Welsh giants to secure promotion, the newly promoted club are keen on having the player back.




Cardiff City fan and Twitter user Edon could not hide his excitement at the prospect of the the 22-year-old turning out for the Bluebirds again in the Premier League, while Liverpool fan Hippo is not complaining about the Serbian being shipped out.
 

 


Ashkan voiced his support, calling the possible addition of Grujic alongside Danny Ings 'good additions' for Neil Warnock's Cardiff.

 

 

 


A Liverpool fan going by the Twitter name of Mo Salah On The Counter said it will be a great move 'if he gets PL experience' and thinks the same should have happened with goalkeeper Danny Ward.
 

 

Jude though would rather have Grujic in the squad as an option, but he is also welcome to the idea of the player gaining experience.

Another fan, JL, joined in by opining that the club are already 'stocked in midfield' but Jude begged to differ, pointing out how Liverpool struggled 'towards the end of the season.'
 

 

 

 

 

 

 