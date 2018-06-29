Arsenal Fans So Important – Unai Emery Hails Supporters

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has stressed the importance of the club's fans and believes that the supporters are like one leg of a four-legged table.



Emery was appointed as the head coach of Arsenal after former manager Arsene Wenger decided to step down from the hot seat after 22 years in charge of the club.











The former Paris Saint-Germain coach identified the organisation, the players, the media and the supporters as the four legs of a table and feels that each are equally important towards the success of a club.



The 46-year-old believes that that the supporters, who are like one leg of a table, are of immense importance and without them the table breaks.





The former Sevilla coach told the club's official website: “For me, the supporters are like one table with four legs.



“All the legs are very important. One leg is the organisation, the second leg is the team and the players, the third is the media who broadcast our success all around the world, and the fourth is the supporters."

"The four legs are very important for the table and likewise for Arsenal.



"If you lose one leg, you break. I’ve used this metaphor many times to describe our relationship with the supporters."



Emery is expected to make a number of further signings this summer as he looks to lead Arsenal back into the top four.

