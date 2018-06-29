XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 16:03 BST

Arsenal Fans So Important – Unai Emery Hails Supporters

 




Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has stressed the importance of the club's fans and believes that the supporters are like one leg of a four-legged table.

Emery was appointed as the head coach of Arsenal after former manager Arsene Wenger decided to step down from the hot seat after 22 years in charge of the club.




The former Paris Saint-Germain coach identified the organisation, the players, the media and the supporters as the four legs of a table and feels that each are equally important towards the success of a club.

The 46-year-old believes that that the supporters, who are like one leg of a table, are of immense importance and without them the table breaks.
 


The former Sevilla coach told the club's official website: “For me, the supporters are like one table with four legs.

All the legs are very important. One leg is the organisation, the second leg is the team and the players, the third is the media who broadcast our success all around the world, and the fourth is the supporters."

 

"The four legs are very important for the table and likewise for Arsenal.

"If you lose one leg, you break. I’ve used this metaphor many times to describe our relationship with the supporters."

Emery is expected to make a number of further signings this summer as he looks to lead Arsenal back into the top four.
 