06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/06/2018 - 16:17 BST

He Deserved Longer – Leeds United Fans React To Paudie O’Connor’s Fresh Contract

 




Leeds United have announced the signing of a new contract with defender Paudio O'Connor with the club's fans pleased about it.

O'Connor, who joined Leeds from Irish club Limerick in 2017, was captain of the Ender-23 side and made his senior team debut in April this year against Sunderland.




With four appearances for the senior side under his belt, Leeds fan Steve Bennett feels that O'Connor looked ready for the first team last season, as Chris Brady called it 'fantastic news'.
 

 


Kenneth Roy Brown liked what he saw last season and is happy that the club are keeping him on their books.

 

 

 


Richard Miles had words of encouragement for O'Connor, asking him to 'keep it up' and wants to see him in action soon; O'Connor is expected to be sent out on loan.
 

 

Twitter user, 11 Whites, termed it 'great news', predicting a 'big future' for the defender.

Another user going by the name of LUFC South Stand is of the opinion that 'he deserved longer than a 2 year deal' while Kramar is hoping to see more action from the boy.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 