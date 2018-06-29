He Deserved Longer – Leeds United Fans React To Paudie O’Connor’s Fresh Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have announced the signing of a new contract with defender Paudio O'Connor with the club's fans pleased about it.



O'Connor, who joined Leeds from Irish club Limerick in 2017, was captain of the Ender-23 side and made his senior team debut in April this year against Sunderland.











With four appearances for the senior side under his belt, Leeds fan Steve Bennett feels that O'Connor looked ready for the first team last season, as Chris Brady called it 'fantastic news'.



He looked like he was ready for the first team last season — steve bennett (@peartreemoto) June 29, 2018

Fantastic news 🚨😊✍️ — chris brady 🎩 (@carpitone) June 29, 2018



Kenneth Roy Brown liked what he saw last season and is happy that the club are keeping him on their books.

Was nice to see a CB at last not being bullied by Centre Forwards should keep him and send Cooper out on loan 😬😬😬 — Kenneth Roy Brown (@kennybrown1964) June 29, 2018



Richard Miles had words of encouragement for O'Connor, asking him to 'keep it up' and wants to see him in action soon; O'Connor is expected to be sent out on loan.



Yes @Paudie97 – great news! Hope to see you in action again soon buddy 👍 keep it up — Richard Miles (@RicardoMiles) June 29, 2018

Twitter user, 11 Whites, termed it 'great news', predicting a 'big future' for the defender.



Another user going by the name of LUFC South Stand is of the opinion that 'he deserved longer than a 2 year deal' while Kramar is hoping to see more action from the boy.



Great news. Big future from what we've seen so far — 11WHITES (@11WHITES) June 29, 2018

Thought he deserved longer than a 2 year deal but guess we’re trying not to dish out long contracts given what happened last season 😂 — LUFC South Stand (@SouthStand_LUFC) June 29, 2018