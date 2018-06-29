His Potential Is Huge – Victor Orta Hails Leeds United Starlet Signing New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed that defender Paudie O'Connor has penned a new contract, with director of football Victor Orta dubbing his potential "huge".



O'Connor broke through into the Whites' first team last season under former head coach Paul Heckingbottom after impressing at Under-23 level.











He has now signalled his intention to stay with Leeds until at least 2020 by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal; Leeds also have an option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.



O'Connor signing has been hailed by Orta, who feels that the defender has a bright future.





Orta told the club's official site: "We are really pleased to see Paudie sign a new deal at the club, he has huge potential and we hope he will be a key player for Leeds United for many years to come, not only is he a good footballer, he also has the desire and attitude needed to take him to the top."



The Leeds deal-maker also revealed that with a new deal signed, the club will look to send O'Connor out on loan to speed up his development.



"Paudie is keen to play games, as every hungry young footballer should, so we will now look to send him out on loan for the forthcoming season."



It has been suggested that Leeds will look to a club in League One to loan out O'Connor, with the Whites careful to keep his development going at a high level.

