If I Was Being Over-Critical – Steven Gerrard On One Negative of Rangers’ Spain Trip

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that if he was looking for one criticism of his side's training camp in Spain then it would be the heat.



The Gers have been training hard in Spain over the course of the last ten days and are heading back Scotland to enjoy a break before they resume once again.











In an interview with his club's official channel, the Liverpool legend took time to insist that his side have been ahead of schedule, completing two-week training plan within ten days and so the players can now enjoy a short break



Gerrard also took time to praise the facilities in Spain, which he believes have been terrific, though they have suffered as a result of the heat.







“Excellent. The hotel is very nice as are the surroundings and it is a good place to come and work", Gerrard told his club's official channel.



“If you are being over-critical, the heat at times has been a bit tough, but in terms of the facilities and the way we have been looked-after, I think it has been first-class and certainly something we would consider doing again in the future."





An important aim of the training camp was to get the messages and philosophy across to the players and Gerrard is also happy to have done that within the stipulated period of time.



“The idea was to take time in terms of getting the messages and the philosophy over to the players.



"A lot of them are bright, and a lot of them have taken it on-board quicker than others.



“But I suppose I am satisfied in terms of the football side of it, but I am very confident we will be ready when we need to be.”

