I’m Convinced, Now Rangers Can Compete – Gers Legend

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes that the current Gers squad is the best in a decade, with a number of players who could be leaders on the pitch.



The Gers have a new manager at the helm in the form of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard this season and the 38-year-old has already brought in a number of new players to strengthen the team.











64-year-old Johnstone, who has time and again warned the Rangers supporters about getting carried away because of the gulf in class between Rangers and Celtic, insists that his scepticism subsided after hearing about the appointment of Gerrard.



Johnstone, also took time to praise the signings Rangers have made, insisting that they are players who can be leaders on the pitch and can lead the team forward.





"I believe this to be the best Rangers squad in a decade – you read that right – and at long last there are some leaders on the pitch, so badly missing, and players who can put in a proper tackle", Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



"Gerrard is missing just one player, I believe, a big centre-forward and once he signs one I think he will be happy with that. I expect something to happen with regards to this pretty soon.



"Rangers have a chance next season. I now honestly believe that.



"Recruitment has been good and I’m told the players have bought into what their new manager is preaching."



The Glasgow giants have just returned from a ten-day training camp in Spain and Gerrard has already explained his happiness with the progress the players made.