Ligue 1 Side Trying To Sign Second Chelsea Starlet

Monaco are trying to snap up highly rated Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi.



The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to capture the top young talents in Europe and bring them through the academy to then break into the first team at the Stade Louis II.











Monaco are already closing in on one Chelsea player in the shape of Jonathan Panzo, with a fee claimed to have been agreed.



And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they now want to capture young Hudson-Odoi too.





The 17-year-old attacking midfielder caught the eye for Chelsea at youth level last season as he turned out in the Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.



Hudson-Odoi also got a taste of first team action by turning out in the FA Cup against Newcastle United and Hull City, respectively.



If Monaco could capture the midfielder then it would be considered a coup.



Hudson-Odoi has been capped by England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level.

