XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 11:26 BST

Ligue 1 Side Trying To Sign Second Chelsea Starlet

 




Monaco are trying to snap up highly rated Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to capture the top young talents in Europe and bring them through the academy to then break into the first team at the Stade Louis II.




Monaco are already closing in on one Chelsea player in the shape of Jonathan Panzo, with a fee claimed to have been agreed.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they now want to capture young Hudson-Odoi too.
 


The 17-year-old attacking midfielder caught the eye for Chelsea at youth level last season as he turned out in the Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.

Hudson-Odoi also got a taste of first team action by turning out in the FA Cup against Newcastle United and Hull City, respectively.


If Monaco could capture the midfielder then it would be considered a coup.

Hudson-Odoi has been capped by England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level.
 