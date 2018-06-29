XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 22:18 BST

Liverpool Star Set For Post World Cup Crunch Talks With Jurgen Klopp

 




Simon Mignolet is to have talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over his future after the World Cup, according to the Times

Reds boss Klopp dropped Mignolet last season, despite promising in September he would play 85 to 87 per cent of the side's games.




Mignolet's replacement Loris Karius self-destructed in the Champions League final, costing Liverpool the chance to win the trophy by making two crucial errors against Real Madrid.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of goalkeepers already this summer and Mignolet is set to have talks over his future following the World Cup.
 


The Belgium international shot-stopper wants to discover how much first team football Klopp would give him at Anfield next season.

It remains to be seen if Klopp will continue with Karius as his number 1 or turn back to Mignolet.


The Reds could also yet swoop for a new goalkeeper in the transfer window.

Liverpool have been linked with several shot-stoppers, including Roma's Alisson and Lazio's Thomas Strakosha.
 