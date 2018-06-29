Liverpool Star Set For Post World Cup Crunch Talks With Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet is to have talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over his future after the World Cup, according to the Times.



Reds boss Klopp dropped Mignolet last season, despite promising in September he would play 85 to 87 per cent of the side's games.











Mignolet's replacement Loris Karius self-destructed in the Champions League final, costing Liverpool the chance to win the trophy by making two crucial errors against Real Madrid.



Liverpool have been linked with a number of goalkeepers already this summer and Mignolet is set to have talks over his future following the World Cup.





The Belgium international shot-stopper wants to discover how much first team football Klopp would give him at Anfield next season.



It remains to be seen if Klopp will continue with Karius as his number 1 or turn back to Mignolet.



The Reds could also yet swoop for a new goalkeeper in the transfer window.



Liverpool have been linked with several shot-stoppers, including Roma's Alisson and Lazio's Thomas Strakosha.

