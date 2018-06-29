New Bid – Newcastle In Advanced Talks To Sign West Ham Target Stefano Sturaro

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Stefano Sturaro from Juventus.



The midfielder is available for transfer at the Italian champions this summer and bids have already been made by Leicester City and West Ham, while Newcastle tried and failed with a proposal.











But it was claimed earlier this week that Sturaro has knocked back offers from China as he waits for Newcastle to agree a fee with Juventus – and the Magpies have returned to the negotiating table.



According to Italian outlet Quotidiano.net, Newcastle have offered €14m for Sturaro and negotiations are claimed to be at an advanced stage.





Juventus, who have been demanding €20m for the former Genoa man, may be looking for Newcastle to nudge their offer higher.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is well aware of Sturaro's qualities, having seen him at close quarters during his time in charge of Serie A club Napoli.



Sturaro had limited playing time at Juventus last season as he struggled to command a spot in the side.



The midfielder's agent recently stated his view that the Premier League is the world's best league.

