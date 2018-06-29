Not Making Me Dance With Joy – Leeds United Fans React To Lewis Baker Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are in advanced talks with Chelsea over signing midfielder Lewis Baker and Whites fans have reacted to what could be the club's first signing of the summer.



The Whites are in talks over a season-long loan, but also are open to a permanent transfer for the 23-year-old to Elland Road.











Baker was on loan at Middlesbrough last season and with just one senior appearance for Chelsea since 2014, he could be sent out this year too. Leeds fan Cuddy hopes new head coach Marcelo Bielsa can bring out the best in the player, although Zak Pullen is not sure about him.



Always had good potential let's hope bielsa can bring out the best of him — Cuddy (@CudwSam) June 29, 2018

I'm just not sure about players that are still being loaned at 23. — Zak Pullen (@zak_pullen) June 29, 2018



Twitter user The Forshaw feels Baker has lot of potential in him and sees him as a player with 'plenty of talent', someone who can be a 'big a player in the future'

Seems like it’s quite far down the line if talks are progressing well and he wants to come. Would be a huge coup if we get him on a perm, plenty of talent could be a big player in the future — The Forshaw lufc (@TheJeffrey22) June 29, 2018



Meanwhile, Chelsea fan Danilo Soffinho wants the club to integrate the player into their first squad and finds him 'great at free kicks' with an 'amazing long shot'.



I'd like him to be integrated into our first team, but that's probably not gonna happen, he's an intelligent baller, both footed, an amazing long shot, great at free kicks — Danilo Soffinho 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@Dan_Soff) June 29, 2018

Phil on the other hand isn't impressed and wondered if the player is good enough, why wouldn't Middlesbrough want him back.



Ryan Pinnick had own viewpoint, deeming that 'surplus at Chelsea doesn't mean he isn't a good player', while Phil Brown wants a difference making striker and not a midfielder.



Isn’t making me dance around the room with joy. If he was that good why wouldn’t #boro be wanting to keep him? — phil (@loveleeds80) June 29, 2018

Being deemed surplus at Chelsea doesn’t mean he isn’t a good player? Boro have pulls as manager who likes solid hard to beat teams not a team of classy players — Ryan Pinnick (@RPlufc93) June 29, 2018