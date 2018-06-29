XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 12:17 BST

Not Making Me Dance With Joy – Leeds United Fans React To Lewis Baker Link

 




Leeds United are in advanced talks with Chelsea over signing midfielder Lewis Baker and Whites fans have reacted to what could be the club's first signing of the summer.

The Whites are in talks over a season-long loan, but also are open to a permanent transfer for the 23-year-old to Elland Road.




Baker was on loan at Middlesbrough last season and with just one senior appearance for Chelsea since 2014, he could be sent out this year too. Leeds fan Cuddy hopes new head coach Marcelo Bielsa can bring out the best in the player, although Zak Pullen is not sure about him.
 

 


Twitter user The Forshaw feels Baker has lot of potential in him and sees him as a player with 'plenty of talent', someone who can be a 'big a player in the future'

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Chelsea fan Danilo Soffinho wants the club to integrate the player into their first squad and finds him 'great at free kicks' with an 'amazing long shot'.
 

 

Phil on the other hand isn't impressed and wondered if the player is good enough, why wouldn't Middlesbrough want him back.

Ryan Pinnick had own viewpoint, deeming that 'surplus at Chelsea doesn't mean he isn't a good player', while Phil Brown wants a difference making striker and not a midfielder.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 