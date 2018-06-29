Premier League Star Waiting For Green Light To Join Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are chasing the signature of Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker and the player is ready to seal a move to Elland Road over other clubs if terms can be agreed.



The Yorkshire giants have yet to make any signings this summer, but are expected to pick up the pace of negotiations after new head coach Marcelo Bielsa arrived in England at the start of this week.











According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are discussing a season-long loan deal, though they do have an interest in signing the 23-year-old on a permanent basis.



Baker does have interest from other clubs, but it is claimed he wants to go to Leeds if terms can be agreed.





The Whites see the midfielder as a good fit for the type of football Bielsa wants to put in place at the club and are working to close out the deal.



Baker is now waiting to discover whether Leeds and Chelsea can reach an agreement.



The midfielder has struggled to break through to the Chelsea first team and he has just one senior appearance to his name, having been sent out on multiple loan stints.



Baker has been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse and Middlesbrough.

