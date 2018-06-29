XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 15:58 BST

Put In Better Balls Though – Fans React To Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England Display

 




Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made his maiden World Cup appearance for England against Belgium and the fans are impressed with his performance.

The right-back replaced the in-form Kieran Trippier, who was given a rest, as Gareth Southgate made eight changes from his starting line-up against Panama.




Alexander-Arnold, who at 19 is the youngest member of the England squad, took to Twitter after the match to share his experience, with Andrew Shook congratulating him for the 'great job' he did.
 

 


Harry Haslam was full of praise, appreciating his 'great ball delivery', wishing the entire squad the best for the tournament ahead.

 

 

 


James Scott wished the players at the receiving end of his crosses 'could head a ball on target', as he called Alexander-Arnold 'England's best player' on the pitch on Thursday night.
 

 

Ollie Frey thought the lad had a 'great first 20 mins' but his standards dropped thereafter. But he was nevertheless proud to see the young man start the game.

Liverpool fan Stuart Bold though had some advice for Alexander-Arnold, while his alma mater, St. Mary's College, congratulated him for a 'great debut performance'.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 