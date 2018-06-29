Put In Better Balls Though – Fans React To Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made his maiden World Cup appearance for England against Belgium and the fans are impressed with his performance.



The right-back replaced the in-form Kieran Trippier, who was given a rest, as Gareth Southgate made eight changes from his starting line-up against Panama.











Alexander-Arnold, who at 19 is the youngest member of the England squad, took to Twitter after the match to share his experience, with Andrew Shook congratulating him for the 'great job' he did.



What an experience it was making my World Cup Debut! Gutted not to get three points but we now look forward to the last 16. Come on England🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/bIkyFdvnL0 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 28, 2018

Great job tonight! You bossed the right side w/ Loftis-Cheek. Keep it up! — Andrew Shook (@ishooku) June 28, 2018



Harry Haslam was full of praise, appreciating his 'great ball delivery', wishing the entire squad the best for the tournament ahead.

Well played.

Great ball delivery.

Earned your place after a great season.

Forward with all the positives.

My best to the rest of the squad.

And

Enjoy it……I do. #FifaWorldCup2018 #England — Harry haslam (@TheHarryHaz) June 28, 2018



James Scott wished the players at the receiving end of his crosses 'could head a ball on target', as he called Alexander-Arnold 'England's best player' on the pitch on Thursday night.



Absolute 🐐 England’s best player. If only the guys on the other end of your crosses could head a ball on target 🎯 — James Scott (@jamesco_tt) June 28, 2018

Ollie Frey thought the lad had a 'great first 20 mins' but his standards dropped thereafter. But he was nevertheless proud to see the young man start the game.



Liverpool fan Stuart Bold though had some advice for Alexander-Arnold, while his alma mater, St. Mary's College, congratulated him for a 'great debut performance'.



Great first 20 mins. Beating your man, good intricate passes and quality balls forward and from wide into the box… sadly lost that quality for the rest of the game. Proud to see you start well though — Ollie Frey (@OllieFrey) June 29, 2018

Need to put better balls in though. From a big LFC fan and TAA advocate. — Stuart Bold (@boldie1969) June 29, 2018