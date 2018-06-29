Real Madrid Switch Attention To Thibaut Courtois As Chelsea Ready Alisson Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have switched their attention away from Roma's Alisson and towards Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois as they feel the Belgian is a more affordable option.



Los Blancos have cooled their interest in Alisson after refusing to meet Roma's demands for the shot-stopper.











As such, according to Sky Italia, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Courtois as they feel they could sign him for a more affordable price.



Courtois has not yet signed a new contract with Chelsea and has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.





While Real Madrid are now cool on Alisson, Chelsea's interest is heating up.



The Premier League side are ready to push for the Brazilian's signature and it is claimed they could put in a bid of around €70m to sign him in July.



Roma are still hoping to keep hold of Alisson for at least another season and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea's offer could turn their head.



But if Chelsea do sell Courtois to Real Madrid they will need to snap up a replacement.

