Second Rate Player – Fans React To Chelsea’s Aleksandr Golovin Link

Chelsea are reported to have made an approach to sign Aleksandr Golovin from Russian side CSKA Moscow, leaving Blues fans reacting to the news.



Golovin, has illicited interest from many of Europe's elite clubs, but that has increased manifold following his impressive displays in the the ongoing World Cup.











The Russian midfielder, who currently plays for CSKA Moscow, is also being monitored by cross town rivals Arsenal, while Serie A champions Juventus have bid. Blues fan Lord Zeus was not impressed, calling Golovin a '2nd rate player, while Toofit was simply happy to hear Chelsea's name in 'transfer news'.



Strange signing, 2nd rate player. — Lord Zeus (@L0rdZeus11) June 28, 2018

Wow finally I heard Chelsea in the transfer news! — Toofit Ifeanyi (@iamTooFit) June 28, 2018



Twitter user Arve Grosvik conveyed his reservations about the deal though, by pointing out that signing players based on their World Cup performances has been risky in the past.

Signing players based on tournament performance has proven to be quite risky in the past though… — Arve Grøsvik (@AGrosvik) June 29, 2018



Regardless of the interest in Golovin, Sean was more worried about the managerial situation at the club, questioning 'under which coach?' would he play, as pre-season training approaches.



To play under which coach?????? Preseason begins next week for non World Cup players…… What is going on at Chelsea? — Sean (@Mr_Sean07) June 29, 2018

It has been reported that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will take over from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge and Amlalo Clement asked fellow fans to trust the speculated manager.



While Chris cast doubt over the player's ability to adapt to the English game, Ik wanted to know whether the 22-year-old Golovin would be the next Chelsea coach!



Guys this is a guy Sarri had been wanting to bring to Napoli. He has given the green light to the deal. So for sure Sarri knows he'll fit in — Serindipity (@amlalo_clement) June 28, 2018

Golovin can't play English football… #too soft — Chris Enerho (@Chris_enerho) June 28, 2018