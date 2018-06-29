XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 16:31 BST

Second Rate Player – Fans React To Chelsea’s Aleksandr Golovin Link

 




Chelsea are reported to have made an approach to sign Aleksandr Golovin from Russian side CSKA Moscow, leaving Blues fans reacting to the news.

Golovin, has illicited interest from many of Europe's elite clubs, but that has increased manifold following his impressive displays in the the ongoing World Cup.




The Russian midfielder, who currently plays for CSKA Moscow, is also being monitored by cross town rivals Arsenal, while Serie A champions Juventus have bid. Blues fan Lord Zeus was not impressed, calling Golovin a '2nd rate player, while Toofit was simply happy to hear Chelsea's name in 'transfer news'.
 

 


Twitter user Arve Grosvik conveyed his reservations about the deal though, by pointing out that signing players based on their World Cup performances has been risky in the past.

 

 

 


Regardless of the interest in Golovin, Sean was more worried about the managerial situation at the club, questioning 'under which coach?' would he play, as pre-season training approaches.
 

 

It has been reported that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will take over from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge and Amlalo Clement asked fellow fans to trust the speculated manager.

While Chris cast doubt over the player's ability to adapt to the English game, Ik wanted to know whether the 22-year-old Golovin would be the next Chelsea coach!
 

 

 

 

 

 

 