Serie B Side To Be Left In Difficult Position If Leeds United Pass On Signing Striker

Italian Serie B side Carpi could be left in a difficult position this summer if Leeds United do not take up their option to sign striker Jerry Mbakogu.



Leeds agreed a fee of around £3m with Carpi for Mbakogu earlier this year and have until the end of Saturday to activate it.











The Whites held off doing the deal while they were looking for a new head coach and now, following the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, have cooled on signing the Nigerian as they look at other options.



Carpi have long considered the deal to be all but done and have formulated their plans in the summer transfer window accordingly.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta di Modena, if Mbakogu is not sold to Leeds, Carpi's plans for this summer will be tough to achieve.



Carpi finished in eleventh spot in Serie B last season and had been hoping to strengthen with the money received for Mbakogu.



Leeds are in advanced talks with free agent striker Abel Hernandez and are also keen on Derby County forward Matej Vydra.



And Mbakogu may be well down the pecking order as an option for Leeds.

