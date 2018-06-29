Shay Given Will Bring So Much To Dressing Room – Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County boss Frank Lampard is delighted to have Shay Given as his team's new goalkeeping coach and believes that the former Irish international will be a great help to the team.



Given, who has huge experience as a goalkeeper, holds the record number of Premier League appearance for the Magpies and has most recently been working as a pundit with the BBC and Sky Sports.











Lampard believes that Given was a top class goalkeeper during his playing days and is very happy that the Irishman has now earned his goalkeeping coaching license.



The former Chelsea midfielder is also of the opinion that not only will Given help the team as a goalkeeping coach, but he will also bring much more to the dressing room in terms of experience.





Lampard told Derby's official site: "I know Shay and his standing in the game as a goalkeeper and he’s right up there at the very top.



"He’s had many, many, years as a top goalkeeper.



"Performance-wise, he was incredible and he has now achieved his goalkeeper coaching license.



"I’m very pleased to have Shay as part of the team and not just for what he will bring as a goalkeeper coach, but what he will also bring to the dressing room in a much broader scheme."



Given, who featured in 451 Premier League games, will look to help Lampard in his ambition to make a successful start to his managerial career.

