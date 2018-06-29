XRegister
29/06/2018 - 10:26 BST

Staying Positive Is The Only Way – Celtic Star Bidding To Put Bhoys Career On Track

 




Marvin Compper insists he is staying positive despite a nightmare start to his time at Scottish champions Celtic. 

The experienced German defender was snapped up from RB Leipzig by Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers in the January transfer window, but his debut did not come until March.




Compper was struck down by a calf injury and then again suffered further injury woes as he had a second half of the season to forget at Celtic, being unable to make an impact for the club.

He turned out in a pre-season friendly for Celtic on Wednesday and insists his approach is to stay positive, no matter what happens.
 


"I think I'm an experienced player, so I've seen a lot throughout my career", Compper was quoted as saying by STV.

"You always have to be positive no matter what happens.


"That's the only way to get out of a negative situation", the defender stressed.

"That's why I'm back now and I hope I can stay healthy.

"I think everyone has to play a role within a team and I have a role within team and that's what I have to do.

"Whatever the manager tells me or is expecting of me, that's what I have to do and nothing on top."

Compper will now be bidding to put himself in contention to feature for Celtic in the Champions League qualifying rounds as the Bhoys aim to again secure a spot in the lucrative group stage.
 