06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/06/2018 - 22:27 BST

Talks Continue, Leeds United Could Sign Serie B Striker For Cut Price

 




Leeds United are continuing talks with Italian Serie B side Carpi to sign striker Jerry Mbakogu. 

The Whites agreed an option to sign the Nigerian from Carpi for a set fee of £3m earlier this year, but the option is due to run out at the end of this month.




Carpi are sweating on selling Mbakogu as they are keen to use the money to fund their summer transfer plans and may have to settle for just over half the amount they would have earned if the option had been taken up by the Whites.

According to Sky Italia, talks between the two clubs are continuing and an agreement could be found on the basis of a fee of around £1.6m.
 


Leeds cooled their interest in Mbakogu while they hunted for a new head coach and the freshly appointed Marcelo Bielsa was claimed not to be sold on the Nigerian.

However, Mbakogu may eventually make the move to Elland Road to bolster Bielsa's options.


The striker did pick up an injury towards the end of the season and all eyes will be on his medical at Leeds if an agreement is reached on a fee.

Leeds also have other attacking irons in the fire.
 