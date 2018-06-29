XRegister
X
29/06/2018 - 16:41 BST

This Shows Quality of Players We Want – Stoke City Boss Gary Rowett

 




Stoke City boss Gary Rowett insists that kind of players the club have been linked with this summer shows the quality they are targeting.

The Potters prepare for a new challenge this term in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last term.




Rowett's side have already made two big moves in the market, with Nigerian star Oghenekaro Etebo joining earlier in the month and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Benik Afobe joining on loan with an obligation to buy.

Though the manager refused to provide names of specific players they are looking at, he insisted that work is on going behind the scene to get deals done.
 


However, he took time to insist that the players being linked already show the quality that Stoke have been targeting.

“We’ve got a very varied target list out there and I’ve always said the same, when you’re linked with players they are not always true… but often some of them are”, Rowett said at a press conference.


“We want the level of player we are being linked with – that’s the type and the level of player we are trying to bring into the club.

“A lot of those players will be different styles, they won’t all be the same type of player.

"But they are all players with individual qualities that we think can come in and make a difference."

Stoke City begin their domestic campaign with an away fixture against Leeds United on 5th August.
 