Tottenham Hotspur Bid Talk For Ligue 1 Attacker Denied, Fresh Gladbach Offer Confirmed

Borussia Monchengladbach have made a fresh attempt to sign attacker Alassane Plea from French outfit Nice, but Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make an offer.



The Bundesliga outfit have already failed with one bid for the 25-year-old, but have now come back to the table to try again.











According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Gladbach's new proposal is higher than their previous €18m bid, though it does not yet meet Nice's expectations.



Nice need to give 20 per cent of the transfer fee to Plea's former club Lyon.





Tottenham have been mooted as a possible destination for the striker, who can also operate on the wing, but the Premier League side have not submitted a bid.



Plea is under contract at Nice until the summer of 2021 and Gladbach may yet have to dig deeper if they want to take him to the Bundesliga.



The attacker made 49 appearances across all competitions for Nice last term and scored an impressive 21 goals.



Plea has been capped by France up to Under-21 level.

