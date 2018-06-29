XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 09:31 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Bid Talk For Ligue 1 Attacker Denied, Fresh Gladbach Offer Confirmed

 




Borussia Monchengladbach have made a fresh attempt to sign attacker Alassane Plea from French outfit Nice, but Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make an offer. 

The Bundesliga outfit have already failed with one bid for the 25-year-old, but have now come back to the table to try again.




According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Gladbach's new proposal is higher than their previous €18m bid, though it does not yet meet Nice's expectations.

Nice need to give 20 per cent of the transfer fee to Plea's former club Lyon.
 


Tottenham have been mooted as a possible destination for the striker, who can also operate on the wing, but the Premier League side have not submitted a bid.

Plea is under contract at Nice until the summer of 2021 and Gladbach may yet have to dig deeper if they want to take him to the Bundesliga.


The attacker made 49 appearances across all competitions for Nice last term and scored an impressive 21 goals.

Plea has been capped by France up to Under-21 level.
 