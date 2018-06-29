Tottenham Hotspur Yet To Follow Up On Indirect Talks To Sign Argentina Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have yet to follow up on indirect talks with Roma about signing Diego Perotti.



Mauricio Pochettino is a firm fan of his countryman and has been claimed to be keen to take him to White Hart Lane this summer, as he looks to bolster his options ahead of the new season.











Roma, who are in the thick of their own transfer business and have a host of attacking options, could be open to cashing in on the winger for the right price.



But according to Italian newspaper Il Romanista, while indirect talks have taken place over Perotti moving to Tottenham, the Premier League side have not followed them up.





As such it is unclear whether Spurs will make an approach to sign the 29-year-old winger.



Perotti, who has five caps to his name for Argentina but missed out on the country's World Cup squad despite being included in the preliminary squad, joined Roma from Genoa.