Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele Puts Brakes On Considering Inter Proposal

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has put the brakes on considering a move to Inter as he wants to wait to see what comes his way from China.



Dembele is going into the last 12 months of his contract at Tottenham and has held off putting pen to paper to an extension.











Several Serie A sides have been linked with Dembele, with Inter the keenest and Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti is a firm fan of the Belgian midfielder.



But Dembele is in no hurry to consider Inter's proposal, according to Sky Italia.





The midfielder has been informed that hugely lucrative offers from China are likely to arrive before the Chinese transfer window shuts next month.



And Dembele wants to see all the options on the table before he takes a call on what he wants to do.



The midfielder is currently in Russia at the World Cup with the Belgium squad.



Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been looking to raise €30m if the midfielder leaves.

