XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 23:09 BST

Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele Puts Brakes On Considering Inter Proposal

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has put the brakes on considering a move to Inter as he wants to wait to see what comes his way from China. 

Dembele is going into the last 12 months of his contract at Tottenham and has held off putting pen to paper to an extension.




Several Serie A sides have been linked with Dembele, with Inter the keenest and Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti is a firm fan of the Belgian midfielder.

But Dembele is in no hurry to consider Inter's proposal, according to Sky Italia.
 


The midfielder has been informed that hugely lucrative offers from China are likely to arrive before the Chinese transfer window shuts next month.

And Dembele wants to see all the options on the table before he takes a call on what he wants to do.


The midfielder is currently in Russia at the World Cup with the Belgium squad.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been looking to raise €30m if the midfielder leaves.
 