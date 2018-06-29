Unai Emery Wants Calum Chambers To Fight For Starting Spot As Arsenal To Hand Out New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Calum Chambers is to sign a new contract with Arsenal to remain at the Emirates Stadium until 2022 in a big show of faith from new head coach Unai Emery.



The defender penned a two-year extension to his previous contract just last year to keep him at the club until 2021.











But Chambers will sign a new deal today, according to the BBC, which will mean he is secure at Arsenal for a further four years.



It is claimed that Emery has been impressed with what he has seen from Chambers and believes the 23-year-old can fight for a spot in the centre of defence.





Chambers, who joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2014, spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough before returning to the Gunners for last term.



The centre-back made 24 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season under Arsene Wenger.



He saw injuries restrict his appearances and will be bidding to kick on under new boss Emery over the course of pre-season.



Arsenal are adding to their options in defence, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos to join from Borussia Dortmund.

