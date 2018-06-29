Wayne Rooney Can Attract More Fans To MLS, Jose Mourinho Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels that Wayne Rooney's move to DC United from Everton will put the spotlight on to the MLS.



Rooney, who had an incredible time at Manchester United, has decided to end his career in the MLS and has put pen to paper to a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Washington-based club.











Rooney is following the footsteps of iconic players such as Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira, David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who decided to end their careers in the MLS.



Mourinho, who believes that Rooney had a perfect Premier League career, hopes that the 32-year-old enjoys his time in the MLS and believes that his move will give football an extra edge in the United States.





Mourinho told Manchester United's official website: “Then in the Premier League again at Everton Football Club, so I think his career in England was perfect.



"He decides the MLS [is next] and in MLS, you have always some iconic players that are going to end their career there.



“You had Gerrard, you had Lampard, you had Vieira, you had so many of them. David Beckham played there too.



"You now have Zlatan, you now have Wayne. I just hope he enjoys it and, of course, he’ll bring the attention that the MLS needs to attract more people, to steal some people from the other sports that normally the American people are in love with."



Rooney, who finished as Everton's top scorer in the 2017/18 campaign, will now look to end his career on a high with DC United.