We Are A Laughing Stock – Man Utd Fans React To New Marouane Fellaini Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have confirmed that Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract, news which has sparked fierce reaction from the club's supporters.



Fellaini has put pen on paper on a new deal which keeps him at Old Trafford until June 2020, with the option of extending it for a further year.











The Belgian midfielder, who featured in Thursday night's win over England in the ongoing World Cup in Russia, thanked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho 'for the faith he has' in him.



Marouane Fellaini has signed a new #MUFC contract which runs until June 2020, with the option to extend for a further year.



Full details: https://t.co/aC01F3JIDs pic.twitter.com/oFvKHSPxyw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2018

I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always.. pic.twitter.com/OVlogjmtJW — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) June 29, 2018



Fans of the Red Devils though are not pleased with announcement as Andrew Southwick described it as 'the worst news' related to Manchester United he has seen in a long time.

This is the worst news I’ve seen in a long time pertaining to our club… — Andrew Southwick (@RedBeardedRed) June 29, 2018



Twitter user, Haha_tee expressed his disappointment by saying that club do not care much about the fans' 'desire to see good football'.



Shows how much the club cares about the fans desire to see good football. Jose will play this tree to try and prove he was right but we are stuck with this even after Jose gets the sack midway through the season pic.twitter.com/97OrqigfnL — haha_tee (@Social_canine1) June 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Asutosh Limaye was fuming at the fact the club do not mind letting Anthony Martial go' and lamented that the 'club is becoming a joke'.



A fan using the handle United4me tweeted that the club are a 'laughing stock' with Fellaini not even good enough to be in a Championship side, let alone playing for the Premier League title. But Fellaini did find some support from Sam, who advised him to keep the 'elbows flying'.



Well done united…u played yourself…this club is becoming a joke who don't care about winning trophies anymore….we don't mind letting Martial go but did everything to keep fellaini…well played😶 — Ashutosh Limaye (@toshki_limaye) June 29, 2018

A disgrace, we are a laughing stock, he is not good enough for the championship, let alone a team that is apparently ‘challenging’ for the title, he will make sure we will not compete for the title — United4me (@manutd_o) June 29, 2018