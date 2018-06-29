XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/06/2018 - 15:40 BST

We Are A Laughing Stock – Man Utd Fans React To New Marouane Fellaini Contract

 




Manchester United have confirmed that Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract, news which has sparked fierce reaction from the club's supporters.

Fellaini has put pen on paper on a new deal which keeps him at Old Trafford until June 2020, with the option of extending it for a further year.




The Belgian midfielder, who featured in Thursday night's win over England in the ongoing World Cup in Russia, thanked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho 'for the faith he has' in him.
 

 


Fans of the Red Devils though are not pleased with announcement as Andrew Southwick described it as 'the worst news' related to Manchester United he has seen in a long time.

 

 

 


Twitter user, Haha_tee expressed his disappointment by saying that club do not care much about the fans' 'desire to see good football'.
 

 

Meanwhile, Asutosh Limaye was fuming at the fact the club do not mind letting Anthony Martial go' and lamented that the 'club is becoming a joke'.

A fan using the handle United4me tweeted that the club are a 'laughing stock' with Fellaini not even good enough to be in a Championship side, let alone playing for the Premier League title. But Fellaini did find some support from Sam, who advised him to keep the 'elbows flying'.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 