West Ham Representatives To Meet Lazio President Tonight

Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito will meet with West Ham United officials tonight as an agreement for Felipe Anderson to move to England draws closer.



The Hammers have been holding talks with Lazio in an attempt to find an agreement, but Lotito has not proven to be an easy man to negotiate with.











It is thought that a deal is close however and Anderson should cost West Ham a fee of €45m.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lotito is to meet representatives of the Premier League club this evening.





Also expected to be discussed is left-back Jordan Lukaku, another player West Ham have been showing interest in.



It had been suggested that Lotito is looking for €60m to let the pair move to the London Stadium in a double deal, but it remains to be seen if West Ham are willing to go that high.



After missing out on Javier Pastore, who has joined Roma, West Ham are keen to land Anderson as they continue to strengthen Manuel Pellegrini's squad.



It remains to be seen if this evening will finally see an agreement reached between the Hammers and Lazio.

