Aberdeen and Hibernian Just Can’t Compete With Sunderland For Dylan McGeouch Admits Former Hibs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus thinks that Aberdeen and Hibernian simply cannot compete on wages with Sunderland for Dylan McGeouch.



The midfielder is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Hibernian and is reportedly on the verge of sealing a switch south of the border to League Out outfit Sunderland.











Hibernian wanted to keep McGeouch, while Aberdeen were keen to welcome him to Pittodrie.



But despite the fact that joining Sunderland will mean dropping down to the third tier of English football, McManus can have no complaints, even though he would rather the midfielder stay in Scotland.





McManus wrote on Twitter: "Of course I would [rather he stay in Scotland], but he's probably going to get £6k-8k a week at Sunderland, with the potential to double it if they get promoted.



"So he's not going to stay at Hibs or [join] Aberdeen [for] £3k-4k (MAX)."



Sunderland are rebuilding under new manager Jack Ross as they bid to make an instant return to the Championship following relegation last season.



The 25-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions for Neil Lennon's Hibernian last season as he impressed in the Scottish top flight.

