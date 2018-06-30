Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool Set For Disappointment In La Liga Winger Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool look set to be disappointed in their bid to sign Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.



The 26-year-old is becoming hot property in the transfer market this summer and has cast a spell over the Premier League trio, as they eye taking his silky skills to England.











But according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the English clubs are fighting a losing battle to take Vazquez from the Bernabeu.



The winger made a total of 53 appearances for Real Madrid last season and is considered by the European champions to be a key player.





As such, Real Madrid are set to provide negative responses to his Premier League suitors, with the Spanish giants not planning on losing Vazquez.



The winger sat on the bench throughout Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Liverpool, but completed all 90 minutes in both legs of their semi-final victory against Bayern Munich.



Vazquez came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and spent the 2014/15 campaign learning his trade on loan at Espanyol.



He is currently at the World Cup as part of the Spain squad.

