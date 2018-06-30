XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/06/2018 - 23:07 BST

Bursaspor Push For Abel Hernandez Amid No Decision From Leeds United On Signing Striker

 




Turkish giants Bursaspor have made a move for Leeds United target Abel Hernandez. 

The Uruguay international has departed English Championship side Hull City following the end of his contract and has several sides showing interest in securing his services.




Leeds are claimed to be in advanced talks with Hernandez, but have not decided whether to push to complete the deal or turn to Derby County forward Matej Vydra.

The Whites could risk losing out on Hernandez if they do not try to complete the deal soon and, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, Bursaspor are firmly in the hunt for the striker.
 


The Turkish club want to bolster their attacking firepower and are looking at several players, including Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bryan Ruiz and Besiktas striker Vagner Love.

Bursaspor finished a lowly 13th in the Turkish Super Lig last season and scored only 43 goals in their 34 matches.


Hernandez saw injury limit his game time last season, but he still managed a return of eight goals in ten games for a Hull side who struggled in the Championship.
 