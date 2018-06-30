XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/06/2018 - 14:57 BST

Chelsea Midfielder Says Yes To Potential Move To Serie A Giants, Approach To Blues Now Expected

 




Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic has green lit a proposed loan move to Italy with Fiorentina during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Signing from Croatian outfit Hajduk Split, the midfielder is yet to make a single appearance for the Blues and has had loan spells at Elche, Monaco, AC Milan and Spartak Moscow, respectively.




The 23-year-old is unlikely to feature in Chelsea’s first team plans next season and is now set to leave the club again on another loan move this summer.

Fiorentina have been interested in signing the Croatian midfielder and they have been in talks with the player’s representatives over a proposed move to Italy.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the midfielder has given his nod to the proposed loan move to the Stadio Artemio Franchi this summer.

With the player prepared to move, Fiorentina are now ready to approach Chelsea to agree a loan move and get the deal over the line for the 23-year-old midfielder in the ongoing window.


The Serie A outfit are interested in agreeing a year-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent mentioned in the agreement.

Pasalic still has three years left to run on his current deal with Chelsea.
 