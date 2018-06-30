Chelsea Ready To Turn To Liverpool Goalkeeper Target If Approach For Alisson Fails

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have identified Liverpool linked goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a potential replacement target if they fail to sign Roma’s Alisson.



Alisson has agreed personal terms on a contract with Real Madrid and has been pushing to move to the Spanish capital during the ongoing summer transfer window.











However, negotiations between the two clubs have been difficult and Real Madrid are unwilling to match Roma’s €70m asking price for the Brazilian goalkeeper.



With Real Madrid gradually turning their attention towards Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, the Blues are eyeing Alisson as a replacement for the Belgian in the goalkeeping churn across Europe.





On the other hand Alisson still remains keen on joining Real Madrid and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have a target in mind if they fail to convince the Brazilian to move London.



It has been claimed the west London club will turn their attention towards AC Milan custodian Donnarumma if their pursuit of Alisson does not move according to plan, something which could set up a Premier League transfer battle given Liverpool being linked with the player.



With AC Milan currently ousted from European competitions for one season, pending an appeal at CAS, the club could be forced to sell players this summer to balance the books.



And the 19-year-old goalkeeper could be one of the high profile players who might find the exit door at the San Siro this summer.



He has already been linked with Liverpool this summer as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp looks to find a new number 1 and now Chelsea could also be an option for the custodian.

