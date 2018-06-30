Chose Quick Money, Only Plays For Himself – Top Dutch Scout On Why Chelsea Youngster Is Struggling

Follow @insidefutbol





Top Dutch scout Urbain Haesaert has laid the blame for Charly Musonda not having lived up to expectations squarely at the door of his entourage.



Musonda was tipped for big things when Chelsea swooped to tempt him from Belgian giants Anderlecht in 2012.











But despite continuing to be rated highly, the youngster has failed to break through into the first team at Chelsea and has just flopped on loan at Scottish champions Celtic.



The Bhoys worked hard to sign Musonda on an 18-month loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window, but he barely featured during the second half of the campaign and had his switch terminated in May.





Musonda will turn 22 years old in October, but has yet to win a senior cap for Belgium while 21-year-old countryman Youri Tielemans, who stayed at Anderlecht, is at the World Cup.



Haesaert believes he knows the issue and told Sport/Voetbal Magazine: "That [the fault] lies with the entourage who chose quick money and enjoyed the praise of [former Dutch manager] Jan Boskamp.



"Part of the training was missed, [it would have been] better [to] stay at Anderlecht.



"Musonda has a formidable basic technique, but only uses it for himself.



"As he makes another dribble, the attack is silent.



"My advice [for youngsters] is still: first try to have two years of playing success with the first team of Anderlecht or Ajax."



Musonda turned down options to move on loan last summer as he was determined to fight for a spot in the Chelsea first team.



The Belgian faces a crucial summer as he looks to get his career back on track.

