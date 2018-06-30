Claim From Italy: Daniele Rugani Says Yes To Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has green lit a move to Chelsea this summer as the Blues continue to work to take the Italian to England this summer.



Chelsea have been trying to put a deal in place to take the Italian centre-back to London and have been in talks with Juventus over agreeing a fee for the 23-year-old.











The Blues are also putting in the legwork to thrash out personal terms with Rugani and his representatives and have reportedly tabled an improved contract offer of €4m per year plus bonuses.



Chelsea are yet to find an agreement with either Juventus or the defender’s representatives, but it has been claimed Rugani is ready to shift base to west London this summer.





According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the defender has given his nod to a potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer as he looks to part ways with Juventus.



With Maurizio Sarri expected to be announced as Chelsea’s new manager soon, Rugani is claimed to be excited about the opportunity to work under the former Napoli boss again.



The centre-back worked under Sarri’s tutelage during his time at Empoli and is keen to reunite with his former coach at Chelsea.



However, Chelsea still have work to do when it comes to completing a deal for Rugani and are also considering triggering the release clause of Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

