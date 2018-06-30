Dedryck Boyata Transfer Chase Now Red Hot – Clubs From England, France and Turkey Join Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Clubs from England, France and Turkey are now considering a summer swoop for Celtic centre-back Dedryck Boyata, who is already a target for Lazio.



Boyata has a year left on his current contract and Celtic are firmly at risk of losing the defender during the ongoing transfer window as more clubs get in the mix.











He played in all three of Belgium’s games in the World Cup group stage and his performances have been noted by clubs across Europe this summer.



Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has personally run the rule over the Belgium international during the World Cup and the club are considering taking him to Italy.





And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, clubs from England, France and Turkey are also interested in snaring him away from Celtic during the ongoing window.



Celtic are keen to tie him down to a new deal but it has been claimed Boyata has no plans to sign on fresh terms with the Scottish champions at the moment.



The Belgium international is prepared to consider all offers on his table but is waiting for the end of the World Cup before taking a final decision on his future at Celtic.



The Scottish champions signed the defender from Manchester City in 2015 and he has racked up 103 appearances for the club thus far.

