He Would Have Stayed – Former Italy FA Supremo Bemoans Not Keeping Antonio Conte

Former Italian FA president Carlo Tavecchio has conceded that he made a mistake by not retaining Antonio Conte following the 2016 European Championship.



Conte took charge of Chelsea in the summer of 2016 after the European Championship, where many felt his Italy side overachieved by making the quarter-finals of the competition where they were only knocked out by Germany on penalties.











The Italian went on to win the Premier League and the FA Cup and is now expected to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks, but the Azzurri’s fortunes have seen a serious downturn since 2016.



Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked earlier this year, and they are now under the stewardship of Roberto Mancini.





However, Tavecchio believes it could have been a different scenario for Italy had he adhered to Conte’s financial demands and kept him as the coach of the national team.



When probed on whether he considered putting Conte in charge of the playoff with Sweden, he told Gazzetta dello Sport: “It would have killed Ventura and I have never humiliated anyone.



“But that was mistake.”



Asked what mistake he was referring to, Tavecchio said: “I didn’t give Conte the extra €2.5m he wanted.



“I could have recovered that money with three friendlies.



"Antonio was on €4m, he asked for €6.5m, he would have stayed with the Azzurri and we would be in Russia.



“But we would have given a man the amount we invest in our whole youth development programme.”



Conte was one of the names in the mix when Italy were looking for a replacement for Ventura after the World Cup qualification debacle.

