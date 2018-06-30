He’s Good Fit – Norwich City Boss Delights At Capture of Teemu Pukki

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship outfit Norwich City have announced that they have signed former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.



The 28-year-old left Danish Superliga outfit Brondby at the end of last season after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract; he joined Brondby from Celtic after failing to make an impact in Scotland.











He has previously played for clubs such as Schalke and Sevilla, besides the Scottish giants, and has also represented Finland, managing 64 appearances and scoring 12 goals.



The experienced striker becomes Daniel Farke's third signing of the summer after the captures of Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner previously.





Giving his reaction about the move, manager Farke said that he and his coaching staff feel that Pukki could be a good fit for the team as he is a "technical player with really smart movements."



“I’m very pleased with this signing. We got the feeling that Teemu is a good fit to our ideas because he is a technical player with really smart movements", the manager told his club's official website after the signing was confirmed.



“We were speaking about how we need to make more runs in-behind and runs from deep and he’s a player who has the smart movements.



“He also has lots of speed which is also important. Wherever he plays, he was always able to be there with goals and assists.



“He’s a brilliant character as well so we are very pleased to have him with us.”



Pukki will look to enjoy better success in British football than he experienced at Celtic, where he managed just 38 appearances and nine goals.

