XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2018 - 15:09 BST

He’s Good Fit – Norwich City Boss Delights At Capture of Teemu Pukki

 




Championship outfit Norwich City have announced that they have signed former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old left Danish Superliga outfit Brondby at the end of last season after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract; he joined Brondby from Celtic after failing to make an impact in Scotland.




He has previously played for clubs such as Schalke and Sevilla, besides the Scottish giants, and has also represented Finland, managing 64 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

The experienced striker becomes Daniel Farke's third signing of the summer after the captures of Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner previously.
 


Giving his reaction about the move, manager Farke said that he and his coaching staff feel that Pukki could be a good fit for the team as he is a "technical player with really smart movements."

“I’m very pleased with this signing. We got the feeling that Teemu is a good fit to our ideas because he is a technical player with really smart movements", the manager told his club's official website after the signing was confirmed.


“We were speaking about how we need to make more runs in-behind and runs from deep and he’s a player who has the smart movements.

“He also has lots of speed which is also important. Wherever he plays, he was always able to be there with goals and assists.

“He’s a brilliant character as well so we are very pleased to have him with us.”

Pukki will look to enjoy better success in British football than he experienced at Celtic, where he managed just 38 appearances and nine goals.
 