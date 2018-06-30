If I Have To Show What I Can Do By Going On Loan That’s Fine – Rangers Starlet With First Team Aim

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Ryan Hardie says he has no issue with being sent out on loan again, after he penned a fresh deal with the Gers and then returned to Livingston.



Hardie has put pen to paper to a new 12-month contract at Rangers, which gives him the chance to win over new manager Steven Gerrard.











He had a short term loan spell at Livingston last season and will be back at the Tony Macaroni Arena for the forthcoming campaign as the Lions bid to make an impact in the top flight under new player-manager Kenny Miller.



Hardie makes no bones about the fact he wants to play for Rangers, but he is also fully prepared to put in the hard yards on loan to win that opportunity in the future.





"The aim is to play for Rangers but if you have to go on loan to show what you can do then that is what you need to do", Hardie was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



Hardie is now keen to get back on the pitch and hit the back of the net on a regular basis, something he knows is the only way to battle the doubters.



"Whenever I am on the park, I need to prove myself. Last season I only made five or six appearances but they were for the last five or ten minutes in games and it is hard to make an impression.



"If I get a run, I need to prove myself. I know I can score goals and that is what people want to see.



"Strikers are all about proving people wrong, you always have people that doubt you. The way you stop that is by scoring goals.



"That is what I will do when I get the chance."



Hardie will have the opportunity to work under former Rangers striker Miller next term, with the 38-year-old having put pen to paper to a two-year contract at the West Lothian outfit.



Miller's first match as Livington boss comes on 14th July in the League Cup against Airdrieonians.

