XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2018 - 13:24 BST

Juventus Won’t Meet Asking Price For Chelsea Target Aleksandr Golovin

 




Juventus are not prepared to increase their bid further for Chelsea midfield target Aleksandar Golovin during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The attacking midfielder was on the radar of several clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, even before the start of the World Cup but his performances during the group stage for Russia have further enhanced his reputation.




The Premier League giants have been keeping tabs on the CSKA Moscow schemer, but Chelsea recently firmed up their interest with an approach.

Juventus have been putting in legwork for several weeks to sign Golovin and have been in talks with the Russian outfit to take the midfielder to Turin.
 


They reportedly tabled a bid of €20m plus bonuses for the CSKA man and according to the RMC Sport Network, the club are not prepared to go any further in terms of any more fresh offers.

CSKA are believed to be asking for a fee of around €30m because of interest from other clubs, but for the moment the Italian champions believe they don’t have to go overboard for Golovin.


The midfielder is also not a priority signing for the Bianconeri and they would only revisit the option of signing him later in the transfer window if they sell one more midfield man.

The news could mean Chelsea will be unopposed if they are willing to pay CSKA's asking priuce.
 