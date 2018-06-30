Juventus Won’t Meet Asking Price For Chelsea Target Aleksandr Golovin

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are not prepared to increase their bid further for Chelsea midfield target Aleksandar Golovin during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The attacking midfielder was on the radar of several clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, even before the start of the World Cup but his performances during the group stage for Russia have further enhanced his reputation.











The Premier League giants have been keeping tabs on the CSKA Moscow schemer, but Chelsea recently firmed up their interest with an approach.



Juventus have been putting in legwork for several weeks to sign Golovin and have been in talks with the Russian outfit to take the midfielder to Turin.





They reportedly tabled a bid of €20m plus bonuses for the CSKA man and according to the RMC Sport Network, the club are not prepared to go any further in terms of any more fresh offers.



CSKA are believed to be asking for a fee of around €30m because of interest from other clubs, but for the moment the Italian champions believe they don’t have to go overboard for Golovin.



The midfielder is also not a priority signing for the Bianconeri and they would only revisit the option of signing him later in the transfer window if they sell one more midfield man.



The news could mean Chelsea will be unopposed if they are willing to pay CSKA's asking priuce.

