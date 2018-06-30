XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/06/2018 - 18:49 BST

Leeds United Put Signing Striker Target On Back Burner

 




Despite suggestions that Leeds United could sign Jerry Mbakogu from Italian Serie B side Carpi for a cut price £1.6m, it has now been claimed the Whites are in no rush and the Nigerian is not a priority. 

Leeds agreed an option on Mbakogu with Carpi earlier this year for a fee of £3m, but it is about to run out without the English side having activated it.




It has been suggested that the deal could still happen, with Leeds playing hardball and a fee of £1.6m likely to do the trick.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta di Modena, Leeds are giving the impression of being in no rush to sign Mbakogu and he is not viewed as a priority by the Whites.
 


Leeds instead are keen to nail down an experienced Championship striker first, with Abel Hernandez and Matej Vydra of interest.

The Whites could turn back towards Mbakogu later in the summer, but there is so far no sign of the club considering signing the Nigerian soon.


If Leeds do not sign Mbakogu then Carpi will be forced to reassess their plans for the summer window.

The Serie B side had been banking on shipping the striker to Elland Road.
 