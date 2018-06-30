Napoli and Manchester City Tipped To Finalise Jorginho Agreement On Monday

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli and Manchester City are expected to finalise a deal for Jorginho on Monday.



Pep Guardiola wants the Italy international midfielder at the Etihad Stadium and talks have been continuing between the Citizens and Napoli for several weeks.











An agreement has proven elusive however, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis a tough negotiator.



But an agreement is expected to be finalised on Monday, when there will be further contact between the two clubs, according to Italian outlet TuttoNapoli.





When the deal is signed off between the two clubs then Jorginho will put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.



Jorginho played a key role in Napoli pushing Juventus hard for the Serie A title last term.



The 26-year-old was born in Brazil, but moved to Italy as a teenager and has been capped on eight occasions by the Azzurri.



Jorginho made 39 appearances in all competitions for Napoli last season.

