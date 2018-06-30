XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/06/2018 - 19:23 BST

Napoli Put David Luiz Swoop On Hold But Retain Interest

 




Napoli have put a potential move to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz on hold as they wait to see whether any approaches will come for Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese has been the subject of interest from a number of top European clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus mooted to be monitoring his situation.




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis though has made it clear that his side have no intention of selling the player, though the declaration does not mean that bids will stop arriving at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Serie A side have been linked with Luiz, but according to Italian daily Il Mattino, any move for the Brazilian is on hold.
 


Napoli feel that if no bids for Koulibaly arrive over the next two weeks then they may be in the clear with regards to keeping him.

Koulibaly was an integral part of the Napoli team last season, featuring in a total of 35 Serie A games and adding to the scoresheet for as many as five times.
 

He also played for the full 270 minutes across three games for Senegal in the World Cup, though that was not enough to stop his side from going out of the tournament.

Chelsea defender Luiz on the other hand played a total of 17 games for the Pensioners last season, with his appearances being limited due to injury.

 