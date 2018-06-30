XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/06/2018 - 15:14 BST

Now Sign Some More – Former Leeds United Star Reacts To Lewis Baker Capture

 




Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has revealed his delight at the Whites signing midfielder Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea.

The Yorkshire giants confirmed the signature of the 23-year-old midfielder on Saturday morning on a season-long loan deal and he became the first signing of the Marcelo Bielsa era.




The midfielder spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he was a bit part player, but Leeds will be hopeful of getting more out of him in the 2018/19 campaign.

Couzens feels the signature of Baker is a good start for Leeds in the transfer market, but indicated that the club will need to do more before the window slams shut in August to make progress next season.
 


The former White took to Twitter and wrote: “Good signing for Leeds today

“Let’s hope it’s the start of a few new names coming in to Leeds.”


Leeds are expecting another summer of churn, with Bielsa already indicating that he wants to trim the number of players in the squad.

The Argentinian has also identified priority areas in the squad that he wants to strengthen with new faces.
 