Parma Confirm Signing of Leeds United Linked Midfielder

Serie A side Parma have completed the signing of Leeds United target Leo Stulac.



The Slovenian midfielder turned heads with his performances in the Italian second tier last season with Venezia and a number of clubs had shown interest in signing him.











Bologna and Genoa were both keen on Stulac, while Leeds were linked with wanting to take him to England.



But Parma have come through and won the race, with Stulac passing a medical with the club and signing a contract running until 2023.





The five-year contract handed out by the Italian club is a sign of the esteem in which they hold Stulac, who scored seven Serie B goals from midfield for Venezia last season.



In accordance with Italian transfer regulations, the documentation relating to the transfer will be filed on Sunday, when the window opens.



Parma won automatic promotion from Serie B to Serie A last season and will be looking for Stulac to make an impression in the Italian top flight.



He has been capped by Slovenia at Under-21 level and has been called up to the senior squad.

