Rangers Closing In On Lassana Coulibaly

Scottish giants Rangers are closing in on signing midfielder Lassana Coulibaly on loan from French outfit Angers.



The young midfielder is set to become the latest in the long list of players that have made their way to Glasgow this summer as the process of overhauling the squad continues.











According to STV, Rangers and Angers have already reached an agreement for the move, with Coulibaly set to join Roma striker Umar Sadiq at Ibrox, subject to a work permit.



However, as is the case with Roma hitman Sadiq, a work permit will be needed, with Steven Gerrard's side needing to request an appeal hearing as the criteria are currently not met.





Coulibaly joined Angers from fifth tier side Bastia in the summer of 2017.



He has since played in a total of 22 games for the Ligue 1 side, scoring a single goal and setting up three more for his team-mates.



Once the deal is completed the youngster will join the likes of Allan McGregor, Jamie Murphy, Ovie Ejaria, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson, Jon Flanagan and Scott Arfield in strengthening Gerrard's squad for next season.



The Gers have just returned from Spain after completing a ten day training camp.

