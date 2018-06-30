XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2018 - 19:02 BST

Rangers Closing In On Lassana Coulibaly

 




Scottish giants Rangers are closing in on signing midfielder Lassana Coulibaly on loan from French outfit Angers.

The young midfielder is set to become the latest in the long list of players that have made their way to Glasgow this summer as the process of overhauling the squad continues.




According to STV, Rangers and Angers have already reached an agreement for the move, with Coulibaly set to join Roma striker Umar Sadiq at Ibrox, subject to a work permit.

However, as is the case with Roma hitman Sadiq, a work permit will be needed, with Steven Gerrard's side needing to request an appeal hearing as the criteria are currently not met.
 


Coulibaly joined Angers from fifth tier side Bastia in the summer of 2017. 

He has since played in a total of 22 games for the Ligue 1 side, scoring a single goal and setting up three more for his team-mates. 


Once the deal is completed the youngster will join the likes of Allan McGregor, Jamie Murphy, Ovie Ejaria, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson, Jon Flanagan and Scott Arfield in strengthening Gerrard's squad for next season.

The Gers have just returned from Spain after completing a ten day training camp.
 