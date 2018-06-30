Roma Sporting Director Steers Side Into Race For Arsenal Targeted Bundesliga Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are ready to rival Arsenal for the signature of defender Lukas Klostermann.



The 22-year-old is on the books at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and has been attracting attention, with Arsenal claimed to be eyeing taking him to the Emirates Stadium.











But the Gunners are not alone in their admiration of Klostermann as Roma are also firm fans of the defender.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma sporting director Monchi is keen to take Klostermann to the Italian capital and is readying an offer of €20m for his services.





It remains to be seen if such a sum would be acceptable to RB Leipzig, who have the right-back under contract until 2021.



Klostermann earned regular first team football at the German club last season and finished the campaign with 39 appearances across all competitions to his name.



He is also able to operate as a left-back, versatility his suitors appreciate, and has been capped by Germany up to Under-21 level.



RB Leipzig signed the full-back from Bochum in 2014 after he turned down the chance to sign a professional deal at the Ruhrstadion.

