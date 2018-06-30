Roma To Take Concrete Step Towards Landing Everton and Liverpool Linked Hakim Ziyech

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are set to touch base with Ajax to discuss a proposed move for attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who has also been linked with Everton and Liverpool this summer.



With Morocco knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage, the 25-year-old’s future is expected to become clearer in the coming days and weeks as he looks to leave Ajax.











Ziyech already agreed personal terms on a contract with Roma several weeks ago, but the Giallorossi have been waiting to make an approach to the Dutch champions with regards to agreeing a fee.



With Roma delaying their move for Ziyech, there were suggestions that the player was getting impatient, which could have allowed his other suitors such as Everton and Liverpool to show fresh interest in him.





However, the Moroccan has been insistent on moving to the Stadio Olimpico and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma are now ready to push to get the deal over the line.



It has been claimed that the Serie A giants are now prepared to establish fresh contact with Ajax to get reach an agreement over a fee for the 25-year-old Moroccan’s signature.



Ajax are claimed to be asking for a fee of around €15m for Ziyech but Roma’s previous valuation of the player was not close to what the Dutch champions have been demanding.



Roma are keen to negotiate further with Ajax and are ready to close the gap between the two clubs’ valuation of the Moroccan.



But if the Giallorossi cannot succeed then the door may again be open for Ziyech's Premier League suitors.

