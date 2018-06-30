XRegister
06 October 2016

30/06/2018 - 15:23 BST

Runs, Dribbles Quick, Good With Ball – Liverpool Legend Expecting Reds New Boy To Succeed

 




Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso believes that new boy Naby Keita will not find it that difficult to adapt to the Jurgen Klopp philosophy as he believes that the Guinea international is a complete player.

The 23-year-old will officially become a Liverpool player this Sunday, though a deal had already been agreed with RB Leipzig a year ago.




Alonso faced Keita during the 2016/17 season while he himself was at Bayern Munich, playing out the final season of his career.

The former Spanish international was more than impressed with what he saw from Keita and insists that the midfielder is an all-round player and has the hunger and will to compete, qualities that make one a great player.
 


“He’s a big personality. He has the hunger, the will to compete, and after in football terms he’s an all-round midfielder”, Alonso told Liverpool's official website.

“[He’s] good with the ball, he runs and dribbles very quickly with the ball, but he also likes to make things tick in the midfield."


The forthcoming campaign will be Keita's first season in England and Alonso has confidence he will adapt not only to the English game, but also to Klopp's philosophy.

“He will have to adapt to the idea [of Klopp’s philosophy], but I don’t think that he will have many problems because he’s a great player and very complete.

“[Under] Jurgen you need to do [play like] ‘bang, bang, bang’ and if he gets it, he will do well.”

Keita has been given the number 8 shirt at Anfield.
 